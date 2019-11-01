Comments
MENIFEE (CBSLA) — A wild Friday night pursuit came to an end in Menifee.
The driver of that vehicle stopped outside of a neighborhood and ran into a home where he was taken into custody by Riverside County sheriff’s deputies.
The pursuit began after two suspects accused of burglary in the Mead Valley area failed to stop — even after police attempted a number of PIT maneuvers and the vehicle was driving on its rims.
A female passenger was also taken into custody.
