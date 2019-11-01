Police Hope Public Can Help Identify Naked Driver Who Tried To Lure Boy Into VehicleThe vehicle was described as a 1999-2006 gray or silver BMW X5 with a license plate that possibly includes the letters LMN or LNM. The male suspect was described as in his 40s or 50s with white or graying hair. The female was said to be between the ages of 45-50 with dark shoulder-length hair.