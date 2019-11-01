



— Police hope the public can help identify a man who has been accused of trying to lure an 11-year-old boy into his car in Glendale.

It happened in the parking lot of a restaurant at the intersection of Western Avenue and Victory Boulevard Oct. 17.

According to police, the boy and his mother were waiting inside of a vehicle when the boy got out of the car. As the boy was standing in the parking lot, police said a vehicle approached him with a male driver and a female passenger.

“They rolled their car right next to mine, and cornered in and tried to call him to their car,” the boy’s mother said.

The driver was said to be completely naked and attempted to get the child’s attention by waving him toward the vehicle.

“My son, right away, he started crying,” the boy’s father said. “It was awful, you know?”

The boy’s mother could be heard frantically calling to him in dashboard camera video taken from the mother’s car. The video shows the driver beckoning the boy, while the female passenger seems unfazed. By the time the boy’s father rushed out of the restaurant, the car was gone.

“They had intentions in their head, and I’m just really glad that they didn’t follow through,” the boy’s father said.

The boy’s father and Glendale police hope someone who recognizes the man will come forward with information.

“You never approach anybody like that, especially if a child is by himself, especially being naked,” the boy’s father said. “Just come forward and, you know, take it like a man.”

The vehicle was described as a 1999-2006 gray or silver BMW X5 with a license plate that possibly includes the letters LMN or LNM. The male suspect was described as in his 40s or 50s with white or graying hair. The female was said to be between the ages of 45-50 with dark shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glendale police at 818-548-4911.