STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — This week marks a special anniversary for one of our very own here at the CBS2/KCAL9 newsroom.

Legendary broadcaster Pat Harvey celebrated her 30th anniversary working in Los Angeles news.

Harvey began her career in Los Angeles when she made the jump in 1989 from working in Chicago.

“When you see all those videos of different hairstyles,” said Harvey. “Then you know you’ve been doing this a long time.”

Since that year, Harvey covered some of the biggest history-making stories in Southern California.

In fact, it’s hard to find a celebrity she hasn’t interviewed over her career so far.

In 1991, she interviewed Magic Johnson, which soon turned into a five-part series on living with HIV.

Harvey was also one of the first people to interview Johnny Cochran after the O.J. Simpson verdict came down.

When she wasn’t reporting locally, Harvey traveled around the world sharing history with viewers in Southern California, spending time in El Salvador, Russia and Italy.

When apartheid came to an end, Harvey was in South Africa to report the on the historic event.

Overall, Harvey has made her trademark by earning the trust of people she’s interviewed throughout the years here in Los Angeles.