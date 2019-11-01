MARIA FIRE | GETTY FIRE | SCHOOL CLOSURES | POWER SHUTOFFS
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Maria Fire broke in near Santa Paula in Ventura County Thursday evening, forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes.
There are also still some evacuations in place for the Getty Fire burning in the Sepulveda Pass.
MARIA FIRE
The Maria Fire started on the top of South Mountain, south of Santa Paula just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mandatory Evacuations:
- North of Highway 118
- South of South Mountain Road
- East of West Los Angeles Avenue
- West of Balcom County Road
Evacuation Centers:
- Camarillo Community Center, 1605 Burnley St.
- Camarillo Animal Shelter, 600 Aviation Drive — Small animals
- Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd. — Large animals
- Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. — Large animals
Road Closures:
- South Mountain Road between 12th Street and Balcom Canyon
- Berylwood Road at Aggen Road
- West La Loma Road, between Center Road and Walnut Avenue
- Price Road at East Los Angeles Avenue (Highway 118)
- Clubhouse Drive at East Los Angeles Avenue (Highway 118)
GETTY FIRE
The Getty Fire started early Monday morning and burned 12 homes and damaged five more. As of Thursday evening, the fire was 52% contained and had scorched 745 acres. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, 7,091 residences are still considered threatened, 10 residences have been destroyed and 15 residences have been damaged.
Mandatory Evacuations:
- Tigertail Road at Deerbrook Lane to Chickory Lane
- Stonehill Lane
- Lindenwood Lane
- Sky Lane
- Canna Road
- Chickory Lane
- Bluestone Trail to Bluegrass Way
- Bluestone Trail
- Bluegrass Lane
- Bluegrass Way
Road Updates:
- 405 northbound is open
- 405 southbound is open — Skirball Center Drive off ramp will remain closed
- Sepulveda Boulevard northbound is open
- Sepulveda Boulevard southbound from Skirball Center Drive to Sunset Boulevard is open to residents with identification only.
- For real-time information on local freeway and State Highway status and lane closures, visit Caltrans QuickMap or call 1-800-427-7623.
Evacuation Centers (small animals welcome):
- Palisades Recreation Center, 851 Alma Real Drive
- Westwood Recreation Center, 1350 South Sepulveda Boulevard
Animal Evacuation Centers
- West Valley Animal Shelter, 20655 Plummer Street
- West LA Animal Shelter, 11361 West Pico Boulevard
- Large Animals: Hansen Dam Recreation Area, 11798 Foothill Boulevard
FRIDAY SCHOOL CLOSURES:
San Bernardino County:
- Cal State San Bernardino — Opening at 10 a.m.
Ventura County:
- Briggs School District
- Hueneme Elementary School District
- Mesa Union School District
- Mupu School District
- Oxnard Union High School District
- Santa Clara Elementary School District
- Santa Paula Unified School District
- ACE – Camarillo Charter School
- University Preparation – Camarillo Charter School
- Dwire School
- Gateway Community School
- James Foster School
- La Mariposa School
- Las Colinas Middle School
- Phoenix Airport
- Phoenix Los Nogales
- Pleasant Valley Early Childhood Center
- Ritchen Preschool
- Sunkist School
- Triton Academy
- Williams Preschool
- Boswell School
- Penfield School
- Balboa Middle School
- Ventura High School
Other Closures:
— The Getty Center and the Getty Villa will remain closed through Friday.
