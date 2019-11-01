



LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Maria Fire broke in near Santa Paula in Ventura County Thursday evening, forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

There are also still some evacuations in place for the Getty Fire burning in the Sepulveda Pass.

Here is the latest closures and evacuation information as of Friday morning:

MARIA FIRE

The Maria Fire started on the top of South Mountain, south of Santa Paula just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Mandatory Evacuations:

North of Highway 118

South of South Mountain Road

East of West Los Angeles Avenue

West of Balcom County Road

Evacuation Centers:

Camarillo Community Center, 1605 Burnley St.

Camarillo Animal Shelter, 600 Aviation Drive — Small animals

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd. — Large animals

Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. — Large animals

Road Closures:

South Mountain Road between 12th Street and Balcom Canyon

Berylwood Road at Aggen Road

West La Loma Road, between Center Road and Walnut Avenue

Price Road at East Los Angeles Avenue (Highway 118)

Clubhouse Drive at East Los Angeles Avenue (Highway 118)

GETTY FIRE

The Getty Fire started early Monday morning and burned 12 homes and damaged five more. As of Thursday evening, the fire was 52% contained and had scorched 745 acres. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, 7,091 residences are still considered threatened, 10 residences have been destroyed and 15 residences have been damaged.

Mandatory Evacuations:

Tigertail Road at Deerbrook Lane to Chickory Lane

Stonehill Lane

Lindenwood Lane

Sky Lane

Canna Road

Chickory Lane

Bluestone Trail to Bluegrass Way

Bluestone Trail

Bluegrass Lane

Bluegrass Way

Road Updates:

405 northbound is open

405 southbound is open — Skirball Center Drive off ramp will remain closed

Sepulveda Boulevard northbound is open

Sepulveda Boulevard southbound from Skirball Center Drive to Sunset Boulevard is open to residents with identification only.

For real-time information on local freeway and State Highway status and lane closures, visit Caltrans QuickMap or call 1-800-427-7623.

Evacuation Centers (small animals welcome):

Palisades Recreation Center, 851 Alma Real Drive

Westwood Recreation Center, 1350 South Sepulveda Boulevard



Animal Evacuation Centers



West Valley Animal Shelter, 20655 Plummer Street

West LA Animal Shelter, 11361 West Pico Boulevard

Large Animals: Hansen Dam Recreation Area, 11798 Foothill Boulevard

FRIDAY SCHOOL CLOSURES:

San Bernardino County:

Cal State San Bernardino — Opening at 10 a.m.

Ventura County:

Briggs School District

Hueneme Elementary School District

Mesa Union School District

Mupu School District

Oxnard Union High School District

Santa Clara Elementary School District

Santa Paula Unified School District

ACE – Camarillo Charter School

University Preparation – Camarillo Charter School

Dwire School

Gateway Community School

James Foster School

La Mariposa School

Las Colinas Middle School

Phoenix Airport

Phoenix Los Nogales

Pleasant Valley Early Childhood Center

Ritchen Preschool

Sunkist School

Triton Academy

Williams Preschool

Boswell School

Penfield School

Balboa Middle School

Ventura High School

Other Closures:

— The Getty Center and the Getty Villa will remain closed through Friday.

