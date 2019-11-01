



— An assistance center for residents affected by the Getty Fire in the Sepulveda Pass is set to open Sunday.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and noon to 8 p.m. Monday at the Westwood Recreation Center, 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Residents can get assistance on topics such as replacing records lost in a fire, filing insurance claims and applying for disaster assistance, as well as information on property cleanup, repair and rebuilding.

The Getty Fire started early Monday morning and burned 12 homes and damaged five more.

As of Thursday evening, the fire was 52% contained and had scorched 745 acres. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, 7,091 residences are still considered threatened.

