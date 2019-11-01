Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three people were killed and a fourth was critically injured after a pursuit with burglary suspects ended in a crash along the 101 Freeway in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles early Friday morning.
The crash occurred at about 4 a.m. on the northbound 101 Freeway at Rampart Boulevard.
According to Los Angeles police, officers were pursuing a car carrying burglary suspects when the vehicle crashed.
The Los Angeles Fire Department reports that three people died on scene. A fourth person was extricated from the wreckage and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. No names were released.
A Sig Alert was in effect. One northbound lane of the 101 Freeway was closed and northbound on-and-off ramps were shut down.
The exact circumstances that prompted the pursuit and crash were not immediately disclosed.
