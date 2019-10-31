



— Halloween is here and that means one of the spookiest celebrations in the nation returns to West Hollywood.

The West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval takes over Santa Monica Boulevard from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. in between North Doheny Drive and La Cienega Boulevard.

The celebration will cause the following road closures:

San Vicente Blvd. between Santa Monica Blvd. and Melrose Ave. – 12:00 a.m. Thursday to no later than 7:00 a.m. Friday

All alleyways between Santa Monica Blvd. and Melrose Ave. – 12:00 a.m. Thursday to no later than 7:00 a.m. Friday

Santa Monica Blvd. between La Cienega Blvd. and Croft Ave./Holloway Dr. – 6:00 a.m. Thursday through 6:00 a.m. Friday

Santa Monica Blvd. between Doheny Dr. and La Cienega Blvd. – 10:00 a.m. Thursday through 6:00 a.m. Friday

Robertson Blvd. between Santa Monica Blvd. and Melrose Ave. – 10:00 a.m. Thursday through 6:00 a.m. Friday

Almont Dr. between Santa Monica Blvd. and Melrose Ave. – 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, through 6:00 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019.

La Peer Dr. between Santa Monica Blvd. and Melrose Ave. – 10:00 a.m. Thursday through 6:00 a.m. Friday

San Vicente Blvd. between Santa Monica Blvd. and Cynthia St. – 10:00 a.m. Thursday through 6:00 a.m. Friday

La Cienega Blvd. between Holloway Dr. and Melrose Ave. – 4:00 p.m. Thursday to 6:00 a.m. Friday

Sunset Blvd. eastbound and westbound turn lanes onto southbound La Cienega Blvd. from 4:00 p.m. Thursday through 6:00 a.m. Friday

The city of West Hollywood recommends those attending use parking structures available or designated rideshare dropoff and pickup zones.

Metro is also offering free rides options so that party-goers can avoid the rideshare surge prices and the hectic parking situation.

For more information on the celebration visit visitwesthollywood.com.