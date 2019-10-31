



– A two-alarm blaze engulfed a large church in Whittier Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at the two-story Cornerstone Celebration Center International located at 6712 Washington Ave. at 4:09 a.m.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, crews arrived to find flames coming through the roof and smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.

Firefighters were forced to take a more defensive mode.

There was no one inside when the blaze broke out and there were no injuries. The fire had not yet been knocked down as of 7:15 a.m.

There was no word on a cause.