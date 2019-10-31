HILLSIDE FIRE | 46 FIRE | GETTY FIRE | EASY FIRE | CASTLEWOOD FIRE | SCHOOL CLOSURES
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — High winds Wednesday intensified a number of wildfires in the Southland prompting thousands to evacuate and dozens of schools to close Thursday. Here is the latest information about those fires and procedures.
HILLSIDE FIRE
- West of Highway 18
- North of 50th Street
- East of Mayfield
Road Closures:
- Highway 18, between Lower Waterman Canyon and Crestline Bridge.
Evacuation Centers:
- Pacific High School (1020 Pacific St., San Bernardino)
46 FIRE
The 46 Fire began near the 5300 block of 46th Avenue in Jurupa Valley at about 12:39 a.m. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the blaze was started near the end of a police chase and crash involving a stolen vehicle.
Mandatory Evacuations:
- South of Limonite Avenue
- West of Crestmore
- East of Van Buren
- North of the Santa Ana Riverbottom.
Evacuation Centers:
- Patriot High School (4355 Camino Real in Jurupa Valley)
EASY FIRE
A 1,723 acre-acre brush fire broke out in Simi Valley and Moorpark Wednesday, destroying 2 structures and threatening 7,000 more.
Mandatory Evacuations:
A number of homes were in the mandatory evacuation area:
- Western Border: Santa Rosa Road/Andalusia Drive
- Southern Border: Olsen Road
- Northern Border: Highway 118
- Eastern Border: Madera Road
Road Closures:
- Tierra Rejada Road between SR 23 and Madera Road
GETTY FIRE
The Getty Fire started early Monday morning and burned 12 homes. By Wednesday evening, the fire was 39% contained and had scorched 745 acres.
Mandatory Evacuations:
7,091 residences were in the mandatory evacuation area:
- Western Border: Kenter Avenue
- Southern Border: Sunset Boulevard
- Northern Border: Area just south of Mountain Gate Avenue
- Eastern Border: Area adjacent to the 405 Freeway and Sepulveda Boulevard
Road Closures:
- The southbound 405 Freeway is fully open from the 101 Freeway to Sunset Boulevard. However, all southbound on and off-ramps are closed between the 101 Freeway and Sunset Boulevard.
- The northbound 405 Freeway is fully open. However, all northbound on and off ramps are closed between 101 Freeway and Sunset Blvd.
- Temescal Canyon northbound closed at Sunset Blvd.
- Northbound Sepulveda Boulevard closed from Moraga Drive to Skirball.
- Southbound Sepulveda Blvd. closed from Skirball to Sunset Blvd.
- For real-time information on local freeway and State Highway status and lane closures, visit Caltrans QuickMap or call 1-800-427-7623.
Evacuation Centers (small animals welcome):
- Palisades Recreation Center (851 Alma Real Drive)
- Westwood Recreation Center (1350 South Sepulveda Boulevard)
Animal Evacuation Centers
- West Valley Animal Shelter (20655 Plummer Street)
- West LA Animal Shelter (11361 West Pico Boulevard)
- Large Animals: Hansen Dam Recreation Area (11798 Foothill Boulevard)
CASTLEWOOD FIRE
The 8-acre brush fire began at Castlewood Dr. and Coyote Hills around 7:40 P.M.
Evacuated Streets: Residents allowed to return home on foot. Roads remain closed to vehicle traffic.
-
- 2200 block Ardmore
- 2200 Pick Wick Place
- 1700 block of Berkshire
- All of Chantilly
- All of Somerset
- All of Brooke Lane
- All of Walker Lane
- 1700 block of Deerwood
- 2100 block of Dalewood
- 1700 block of Summerwood
Evacuation Center:
- Fullerton Community Center, 340 W. Commonwealth Ave.
THURSDAY SCHOOL CLOSURES:
Los Angeles Unified:
- Kenter Canyon Elementary
- Topanga Elementary
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified:
- Malibu Elementary School,
- Malibu Middle School
- Malibu High School
- Webster Elementary School.
- All Malibu preschools are closed.
San Bernardino County:
- Cal State San Bernardino
Riverside County:
- Indian Hills Elementary School
- Peralta Elementary School
Ventura County:
- Briggs School District
- Conejo Valley Unified School District
- Fillmore Unified School District
- Hueneme Elementary School District
- Las Virgenes Unified School District
- Mesa Union School District
- Moorpark Unified School District
- Mupu School District
- Oak Park Unified School District
- Ocean View School District
- Oxnard School District (K-8)
- Oxnard Union High School District
- Pleasant Valley School District
- Rio School District
- Santa Clara Elementary School District
- Santa Paula Unified School District
- Simi Valley Unified School District
- ACE (Camarillo)
- Bridges (Thousand Oaks)
- CAPE (Camarillo)
- Ivy Tech (Moorpark)
- MATES (Thousand Oaks)
- University Preparation (Camarillo)
- Vista Real Charter High, Simi Center
- ACCESS
- Dwire School
- Gateway Community School
- James Foster School
- La Mariposa School
- Las Colinas Middle School
- Phoenix Airport
- Phoenix Los Nogales
- Pleasant Valley Early Childhood Center
- Ritchen Preschool
- Sunkist School
- Triggs School
- Triton Academy
- Williams Preschool and the Career Education Center (Camarillo and Moorpark locations)
- Boswell School
- Penfield School
- Balboa Middle School
- Ventura High School
Other Closures:
— The Getty Center and the Getty Villa will remain closed through at least Friday.
