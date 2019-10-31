



You’re invited! Halloween gets rockin’ when CBS’ The Talk celebrates the holiday with the Daytime Emmy Award-winning show’s fifth annual “Rocktober Lip Sync War.” The hosts hit the stage and perform as some of music’s biggest artists and compete in a show-stopping competition, Thursday, Oct. 31 (2:00-3:00 PM, ET/1:00-2:00 PM, CT/PT), only on CBS.

Making her fifth “Rocktober” appearance is Sharon Osbourne (as Stevie Nicks), reigning champion Eve (as RuPaul), Carrie Ann Inaba (as Jennifer Lopez), Marie Osmond in her debut (as Gwen Stefani), and a big surprise reveal from Sheryl Underwood. Television personality Kelly Osbourne (as Boy George) joins the singing showdown as special guest host.

In her fifth “Rocktober” appearance, Sharon Osbourne transforms into legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks and performs “Stand Back” in a recreation of her 1983 hit music video.

Reigning champion Eve says “you better work” as she performs singer and drag queen RuPaul’s 1992 song “Supermodel.”

Carrie Ann Inaba shows off her moves as she performs a Jennifer Lopez medley of upbeat dance and R&B songs “Get Right” (2005) and her 1999 Grammy-nominated “Let’s Get Loud.”

Marie Osmond breaks out as singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani and pays homage to her 2006 Grammy-nominated hit song and music video “The Sweet Escape.”