



— Victims of a deadly shooting at a Long Beach Halloween party were identified by police Thursday as the shooter remained at large.

The victims were identified as Maurice Poe Jr., 25, of Long Beach; Melvin Williams II, 35, of Gardena; and Ricardo Torres, 28, of Inglewood, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Dozens of people gathered to remember the three men at a vigil Wednesday evening.

Fire crews responded to the Tuesday night shooting at a home in the 2700 block of 7th Street at 10:44 p.m near Temple Avenue, in the Rose Park area.

Nine other people — seven women and two men — were wounded and hospitalized as a result of the shooting.

Police Chief Robert Luna called the crime scene “horrific” adding that there was “blood everywhere.”

According to Luna, the suspect entered through an ally behind the home and indiscriminately fired into the crowd of 25 to 30 people.

“This is a tragic incident that is not at all reflective of our community,” he said. “We are committed to working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice and provide the victims with the services they need.”

The lone-shooter later described as “a man wearing dark-colored clothing with his face concealed,” fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle, according to police.

Police did not immediately give a motive for the attack.

The wounded victims were identified as a 20-year-old woman from Anaheim, a 27-year-old woman from Hawthorne, a 27-year-old man from Cudahy, a 28-year-old woman from Los Angeles, a 28-year-old woman from Gardena, a 29-year-old man from Hawthorne, a 30-year-old woman from Compton, a 32-year-old woman from Lawndale and a 49-year-old woman from Los Angeles.

Luna said most of the victims worked together at a nearby business he declined to name.

The man who rents the home where the shooting occurred told the Long Beach Post that his son had been hosting a birthday party for one of his co-workers.

Investigators urged the public to call police with any information that would be helpful to the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call Long Beach Police detectives Mark Mattia or Donald Collier at 562-570-7244. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.