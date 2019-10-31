



LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — High winds Wednesday intensified a number of wildfires in the Southland prompting thousands to evacuate and dozens of schools to close Thursday.

GETTY FIRE

The Getty Fire started early Monday morning and burned 12 homes. By Wednesday evening, the fire was 39% contained and had scorched 745 acres.

Mandatory Evacuations:

7,091 residences were in the mandatory evacuation area:

Western Border: Kenter Avenue

Southern Border: Sunset Boulevard

Northern Border: Area just south of Mountain Gate Avenue

Eastern Border: Area adjacent to the 405 Freeway and Sepulveda Boulevard

Road Closures:

The southbound 405 Freeway is fully open from the 101 Freeway to Sunset Boulevard. However, all southbound on and off-ramps are closed between the 101 Freeway and Sunset Boulevard.

The northbound 405 Freeway is fully open. However, all northbound on and off ramps are closed between 101 Freeway and Sunset Blvd.

Temescal Canyon northbound closed at Sunset Blvd.

Northbound Sepulveda Boulevard closed from Moraga Drive to Skirball.

Southbound Sepulveda Blvd. closed from Skirball to Sunset Blvd.

For real-time information on local freeway and State Highway status and lane closures, visit Caltrans QuickMap or call 1-800-427-7623.

Evacuation Centers (small animals welcome):

Animal Evacuation Centers



EASY FIRE

A 1,650-acre brush fire broke out in Simi Valley and Moorpark Wednesday, destroying 2 structures and threatening 7,000 more.

Mandatory Evacuations:

A number of homes were in the mandatory evacuation area:

Western Border: Santa Rosa Road/Andalusia Drive

Southern Border: Olsen Road

Northern Border: Highway 118

Eastern Border: Madera Road

Voluntary Evacuations:

Western Border: Morning Ridge Avenue

Southern Border: East Olsen Road

Northern Border: Sunset Hills Road

Eastern Border: Sunset Hills/East Olsen Road

Road Closures:

Highway 23 between Avenida de los Arboles and 118 Interchange

Southbound Highway 23 at New Los Angeles Avenue

Madera Road at County Club West to Highway 23

CASTLEWOOD FIRE

The 8-acre brush fire began at Castlewood Dr. and Coyote Hills around 7:40 P.M.

Evacuated Streets: Residents allowed to return home on foot. Roads remain closed to vehicle traffic.

2200 block Ardmore 2200 Pick Wick Place 1700 block of Berkshire All of Chantilly All of Somerset All of Brooke Lane All of Walker Lane



1700 block of Deerwood

2100 block of Dalewood

1700 block of Summerwood

Evacuation Center:

Fullerton Community Center, 340 W. Commonwealth Ave.

THURSDAY SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Los Angeles Unified:

Kenter Canyon Elementary

Topanga Elementary

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified:

Malibu Elementary School,

Malibu Middle School

Malibu High School

Webster Elementary School.

All Malibu preschools are closed.

Ventura County:

Briggs School District

Conejo Valley Unified School District

Fillmore Unified School District

Hueneme Elementary School District

Las Virgenes Unified School District

Mesa Union School District

Moorpark Unified School District

Mupu School District

Oak Park Unified School District

Ocean View School District

Oxnard School District (K-8)

Oxnard Union High School District

Pleasant Valley School District

Rio School District

Santa Clara Elementary School District

Santa Paula Unified School District

Simi Valley Unified School District

ACE (Camarillo)

Bridges (Thousand Oaks)

CAPE (Camarillo)

Ivy Tech (Moorpark)

MATES (Thousand Oaks)

University Preparation (Camarillo)

Vista Real Charter High, Simi Center

ACCESS

Dwire School

Gateway Community School

James Foster School

La Mariposa School

Las Colinas Middle School

Phoenix Airport

Phoenix Los Nogales

Pleasant Valley Early Childhood Center

Ritchen Preschool

Sunkist School

Triggs School

Triton Academy

Williams Preschool and the Career Education Center (Camarillo and Moorpark locations)

Boswell School

Penfield School

Balboa Middle School

Ventura High School

Other Closures:

— The Getty Center and the Getty Villa will remain closed through at least Friday.

