LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — High winds Wednesday intensified a number of wildfires in the Southland prompting thousands to evacuate and dozens of schools to close Thursday.
GETTY FIRE
The Getty Fire started early Monday morning and burned 12 homes. By Wednesday evening, the fire was 39% contained and had scorched 745 acres.
Mandatory Evacuations:
7,091 residences were in the mandatory evacuation area:
- Western Border: Kenter Avenue
- Southern Border: Sunset Boulevard
- Northern Border: Area just south of Mountain Gate Avenue
- Eastern Border: Area adjacent to the 405 Freeway and Sepulveda Boulevard
Road Closures:
- The southbound 405 Freeway is fully open from the 101 Freeway to Sunset Boulevard. However, all southbound on and off-ramps are closed between the 101 Freeway and Sunset Boulevard.
- The northbound 405 Freeway is fully open. However, all northbound on and off ramps are closed between 101 Freeway and Sunset Blvd.
- Temescal Canyon northbound closed at Sunset Blvd.
- Northbound Sepulveda Boulevard closed from Moraga Drive to Skirball.
- Southbound Sepulveda Blvd. closed from Skirball to Sunset Blvd.
- For real-time information on local freeway and State Highway status and lane closures, visit Caltrans QuickMap or call 1-800-427-7623.
Evacuation Centers (small animals welcome):
- Palisades Recreation Center (851 Alma Real Drive)
- Westwood Recreation Center (1350 South Sepulveda Boulevard)
Animal Evacuation Centers
- West Valley Animal Shelter (20655 Plummer Street)
- West LA Animal Shelter (11361 West Pico Boulevard)
- Large Animals: Hansen Dam Recreation Area (11798 Foothill Boulevard)
EASY FIRE
A 1,650-acre brush fire broke out in Simi Valley and Moorpark Wednesday, destroying 2 structures and threatening 7,000 more.
Mandatory Evacuations:
A number of homes were in the mandatory evacuation area:
- Western Border: Santa Rosa Road/Andalusia Drive
- Southern Border: Olsen Road
- Northern Border: Highway 118
- Eastern Border: Madera Road
Voluntary Evacuations:
- Western Border: Morning Ridge Avenue
- Southern Border: East Olsen Road
- Northern Border: Sunset Hills Road
- Eastern Border: Sunset Hills/East Olsen Road
Road Closures:
- Highway 23 between Avenida de los Arboles and 118 Interchange
- Southbound Highway 23 at New Los Angeles Avenue
- Madera Road at County Club West to Highway 23
CASTLEWOOD FIRE
The 8-acre brush fire began at Castlewood Dr. and Coyote Hills around 7:40 P.M.
Evacuated Streets: Residents allowed to return home on foot. Roads remain closed to vehicle traffic.
-
- 2200 block Ardmore
- 2200 Pick Wick Place
- 1700 block of Berkshire
- All of Chantilly
- All of Somerset
- All of Brooke Lane
- All of Walker Lane
- 1700 block of Deerwood
- 2100 block of Dalewood
- 1700 block of Summerwood
Evacuation Center:
- Fullerton Community Center, 340 W. Commonwealth Ave.
THURSDAY SCHOOL CLOSURES:
Los Angeles Unified:
- Kenter Canyon Elementary
- Topanga Elementary
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified:
- Malibu Elementary School,
- Malibu Middle School
- Malibu High School
- Webster Elementary School.
- All Malibu preschools are closed.
Ventura County:
- Briggs School District
- Conejo Valley Unified School District
- Fillmore Unified School District
- Hueneme Elementary School District
- Las Virgenes Unified School District
- Mesa Union School District
- Moorpark Unified School District
- Mupu School District
- Oak Park Unified School District
- Ocean View School District
- Oxnard School District (K-8)
- Oxnard Union High School District
- Pleasant Valley School District
- Rio School District
- Santa Clara Elementary School District
- Santa Paula Unified School District
- Simi Valley Unified School District
- ACE (Camarillo)
- Bridges (Thousand Oaks)
- CAPE (Camarillo)
- Ivy Tech (Moorpark)
- MATES (Thousand Oaks)
- University Preparation (Camarillo)
- Vista Real Charter High, Simi Center
- ACCESS
- Dwire School
- Gateway Community School
- James Foster School
- La Mariposa School
- Las Colinas Middle School
- Phoenix Airport
- Phoenix Los Nogales
- Pleasant Valley Early Childhood Center
- Ritchen Preschool
- Sunkist School
- Triggs School
- Triton Academy
- Williams Preschool and the Career Education Center (Camarillo and Moorpark locations)
- Boswell School
- Penfield School
- Balboa Middle School
- Ventura High School
Other Closures:
— The Getty Center and the Getty Villa will remain closed through at least Friday.
