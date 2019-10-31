CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Jim Hill, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, NFL, Oakland Raiders, Predictions, San Francisco 49ers


We asked CBSLA Sports Director Jim Hill for his predictions for four of the biggest NFL games in week 9. Here’s the breakdown:

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS over MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Sunday 11/3 10am
“You know I’m going with the Chiefs. They’re gonna stay on a roll.”

OAKLAND RAIDERS over DETROIT LIONS
Sunday 11/3 1:05pm
“Let’s give it to the Raiders because they should show some signs of trying to get to the playoffs.”

GREEN BAY PACKERS over LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Sunday 11/3 1:25pm
“Poor Chargers. Packers gonna win that cause I was in Green Bay for a few years.”

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS over BALTIMORE RAVENS
Sunday 11/3 5:20pm
“Gotta go with Tom Brady, my friends.”

Be sure to check out Jim’s picks on our Instagram page. We’ll be adding a new Instagram story every week!

Comments