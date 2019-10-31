We asked CBSLA Sports Director Jim Hill for his predictions for four of the biggest NFL games in week 9. Here’s the breakdown:
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS over MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Sunday 11/3 10am
“You know I’m going with the Chiefs. They’re gonna stay on a roll.”
OAKLAND RAIDERS over DETROIT LIONS
Sunday 11/3 1:05pm
“Let’s give it to the Raiders because they should show some signs of trying to get to the playoffs.”
GREEN BAY PACKERS over LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Sunday 11/3 1:25pm
“Poor Chargers. Packers gonna win that cause I was in Green Bay for a few years.”
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS over BALTIMORE RAVENS
Sunday 11/3 5:20pm
“Gotta go with Tom Brady, my friends.”
Be sure to check out Jim's picks on our Instagram page.
