



We asked CBSLA Sports Director Jim Hill for his predictions for four of the biggest NFL games in week 9. Here’s the breakdown:

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS over MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Sunday 11/3 10am

“You know I’m going with the Chiefs. They’re gonna stay on a roll.”

OAKLAND RAIDERS over DETROIT LIONS

Sunday 11/3 1:05pm

“Let’s give it to the Raiders because they should show some signs of trying to get to the playoffs.”

GREEN BAY PACKERS over LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Sunday 11/3 1:25pm

“Poor Chargers. Packers gonna win that cause I was in Green Bay for a few years.”

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS over BALTIMORE RAVENS

Sunday 11/3 5:20pm

“Gotta go with Tom Brady, my friends.”

