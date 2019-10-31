



— A vegetation fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Thursday near Highway 18 and Lower Waterman Canyon.

Four strike teams were requested for the fast-moving, wind-driven Hillside Fire that was threatening a number of structures. By 2:30 a.m., the fire had burned more than 200 acres and was 0 percent contained.

The mandatory evacuation area is west of Highway 18, north of 50th Street and east of H Street, San Bernardino Fire Department spokesman Chris Prater told CBS2 just after 4 a.m.

Highway 18 was shut down in both directions.

An evacuation center was opened up at Pacific High School, 1020 Pacific St., in San Bernardino.

San Bernardino (Update): #SBCoFD is entering Unified Command with #BDF and @SanBernardinoPD . The 4 Pre positioned strike teams requested to the incident. This will be the #HillSideFire . Structure defense being put in place. @SanBernardinoNF @CALFIREBDU — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 31, 2019

