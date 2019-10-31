FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Evacuations were ordered as a brush fire in Fullerton crept near homes. The approximately 8-acre fire erupted near Castlewood and Coyote Hills Drive around 7:40 p.m. Officers were notifying residents of homes in the immediate area that were being evacuated.

Evacuated Streets:

2200 block Ardmore

2200 Pick Wick Place

1700 block of Berkshire

All of Chantilly

All of Somerset

All of Brooke Lane

All of Walker Lane

1700 block of Deerwood

2100 block of Dalewood

1700 block of Summerwood

The Fullerton Community Center, 340 W. Commonwealth Ave., was opened for those displaced by the evacuations.

At 10 p.m., Fullerton police said all residents who left their homes on foot could return, but that roads would remain closed to vehicle traffic until all the fires were out.

The Fullerton Fire Department and the Fullerton Police Department were on-scene in the area of Gilbert and Castlewood, where they said the fire was confined to the northeast corner of the intersection.

The evacuation orders were still in place as firefighters worked to knockdown the remaining flames, but police said no homes were at risk of burning.

Gilbert was closed from Rosecrans to Imperial.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.