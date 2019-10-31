(CBS Local)– Apple+ makes its much anticipated debut this week and “The Morning Show” starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell has been creating a ton of buzz.

The show premieres on Friday, November 1 and the series just so happens to be the first American television experience for actor Bel Powley. The native of England plays Claire Conway, who is a production assistant that works closely alongside Witherspoon’s character Bradley Jackson. Powley wanted to be on this show because it directly takes on the Me Too Movement.

“Firstly, being around all these incredible people was pretty nerve-wracking at the beginning,” said Powley in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “This is my first ever American TV show. It’s a big one to start with. When I first got to read the scripts, I was so glad and appreciative that these guys were not just touching on Me Too, but really digging deep into how we as a society are adapting to this big shift in our lives.”

“The Morning Show” follows Aniston’s character Alex Levy after her broadcast partner Mitch Kessler (Carell) is fired for sexual misconduct. Powley was blown away by the level of acting from Aniston and Witherspoon in this series.

“I was just astounded by the two of them,” said Powley. “It’s in the first episode when Jennifer’s character interviews Reese’s character. It’s like a 10 page scene and we were watching them do it and they did not forget one line or miss one mark.”

“The Morning Show” is one of a few shows Apple+ is dropping with its launch on November 1.