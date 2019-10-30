Comments
A wildland fire erupted in the 26000 Block Water Avenue in Nuevo at around 7:19am Wednesday morning.
As of 9 a.m., the fire remains at 5 acres with 0% containment. 3 outbuildings and 2 vehicles have been destroyed in the fire.
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Water Avenue east of El Nido, Emerett Lane east of El Nido, Orange Avenue east of El Nido.
Firefighters are battling approximately 60 MPH winds.
A care and reception center has been opened at Perris High School, located at 175 E Nuevo Rd, Perris, CA 92571.
