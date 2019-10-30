



— Strong winds hit Southern California Wednesday overturning at least three big rigs on the 15 Freeway near Fontana.

Big rigs could be seen tipped onto their side from gusting winds across the northbound and southbound lanes of the freeway.

Traffic on both the north and southbound sides of the freeway was backed up and San Bernardino County Fire warned motorists to expect significant delays and use caution in the area.

Caltrans said in a tweet, “Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be aware of risk from powerful winds today and Thursday especially near mountain passes and canyons.”

An extreme red flag warning is in effect for most of the Southland through 6 p.m. Thursday as forecasters predicted potential gusts of up to 80 miles per hour and single-digit relative humidity.

One minor injury was reported in the collision.