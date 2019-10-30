CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Friends, family and actors took some time to mourn the sudden loss of comedian and actor John Witherspoon.

Witherspoon died Tuesday at his Sherman Oaks home. He was 77.

https://twitter.com/JuddApatow/status/1189410134268641285

