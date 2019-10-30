



— Friends, family and actors took some time to mourn the sudden loss of comedian and actor John Witherspoon.

Witherspoon died Tuesday at his Sherman Oaks home. He was 77.

It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever. – The Witherspoon Family pic.twitter.com/ov9P34kaMn — John Witherspoon (@John_POPS_Spoon) October 30, 2019

So…my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol. Love U Dad…I’ll miss u. – J.D. pic.twitter.com/zvzep5S11I — J.D. (@jdwitherspoon) October 30, 2019

I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him. pic.twitter.com/gtmiZiEppP — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2019

My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King pic.twitter.com/U6GsNrrKXF — Regina King (@ReginaKing) October 30, 2019

🎤 This day began with such joy.

And it’s ending with this heart wrenching news of John Witherspoon’s passing. One of our comic brothers. 🌹 RIP pic.twitter.com/efSqqw6BHJ — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) October 30, 2019

Oh man, so sorry to hear about John Witherspoon. A great comic and a class act. Years ago, I had the privileged of working with him and not only was his act hilarious but he would also kill by dropping one of his many unforgettable movie quotes. #RIPJohnWitherspoon #coordinate pic.twitter.com/XsO71EKnGw — Matt "Nickname" Knudsen (@mattknudsen) October 30, 2019

God bless John Witherspoon. The definition of an icon. Wow. pic.twitter.com/2wUBXglzSW — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 30, 2019

RIP my brother. You will be missed. Mannnnnnn this is a hard one. 🙏🏾John Witherspoon, Beloved 'Friday' and 'The Wayans Bros.' Star, Dead at 77 | Entertainment Tonight https://t.co/iUzyjCI4U1 — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) October 30, 2019

I’m absolutely shattered at the news of my great friend John Witherspoon passing. May love surround his entire family and fan base – a comedy legend we’ll never forget. 🙏💜 pic.twitter.com/PqO0nysZTj — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) October 30, 2019

I'm so sorry to hear this.

To me, Spoon was a friend, a brother, a funny, talented comedian and a good man.

He was the first comedian I met when I got to Los Angeles, and he never… https://t.co/aZ3im7HGwr — Marsha Warfield (@MarshaWarfield) October 30, 2019

