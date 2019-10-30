Comments
FULLERTON (CBSLA) – Evacuations were ordered as a brush fire in Fullerton crept near homes.
The approximately 3-acre fire erupted near Castlewood and Coyote Hills Drive around 7:40 p.m.
Homes in the immediate area are being evacuated. Officers were notifying those who needed to be evacuated.
The Fullerton Fire Department and the Fullerton Police Department were on-scene in the area of Gilbert and Castlewood.
Gilbert was closed from Rosecrans to Imperial.
