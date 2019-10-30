



– Strong winds Wednesday fueled at least 10 wildfires burning across California, including several in the Southland:

– EASY FIRE: A massive brush fire in Simi Valley and Moorpark left about 7,000 homes under evacuation orders and at one point threatened the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

– DEXTER FIRE: A river-bottom fire burning near homes in Riverside prompted evacuation orders for Indian Hill Road, Ladera Lane, and Beacon Way

– HILL FIRE: A wildfire that erupted Wednesday in Jurupa Valley was 5% contained after forcing evacuations

– MUREAU FIRE: A 10-acre brush fire near Mureau Road and the 101 Freeway in Calabasas prompted a second-alarm response and briefly shut down northbound lanes before flames were extinguished

– BREA FIRE: Lanes on the Orange (57) Freeway were briefly closed in the Diamond Bar/Brea area due to a two-acre brush fire that was quickly contained, no threats to any structures

– WATER FIRE: A blaze in the Riverside County community of Nuevo was extinguished Wednesday morning, but not before flames damaged three outbuildings and destroyed two vehicles

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.