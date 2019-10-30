Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As multiple fires burned through Southern California amid extreme red flag warning, American Airlines issued a travel alert for multiple airports in the Los Angeles area.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As multiple fires burned through Southern California amid extreme red flag warning, American Airlines issued a travel alert for multiple airports in the Los Angeles area.
The airline issued the travel alert for the following airports:
- Los Angeles International Airport
- Hollywood Burbank Airport
- Long Beach Airport
- Ontario International Airport
- John Wayne Airport in Orange County
According to an American Airlines spokesperson, customers scheduled to fly to, through, or from any of the airports listed between Wednesday and Friday have the option to reschedule their travel without incurring a fee.
The airline also issued a travel alert for the Sonoma County Airport in Northern California due to the Kincade Fire.
Travelers can log onto aa.com or contact American Reservations at 800-433-7300 in the U.S. or Canada.
You must log in to post a comment.