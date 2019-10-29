CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A suicide prevention effort at a Lancaster middle school ended up inadvertently printing the number of an adult chat line on the school’s student ID cards.

Lancaster school district superintendent Dr. Michele Bowers issued a letter Monday apologizing for the move after officials at New Vista Middle School became aware that “the wrong phone number” was listed after two digits were transposed.

“This is a mistake,” Bowers wrote. “The number listed on the card is actually a sex line.”

An image of the card was posted to social media.

An image of the misprinted student ID card was posted to Facebook. (Photo via Janene Lavelle/Facebook)

School administrators were set to collect all ID cards from students and print new replacement cards, according to Bower.

