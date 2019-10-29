LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A dozen people were shot at a home in Long Beach Tuesday night.
According to the Long Beach Fire Department, fire crews responded to a shooting at a home in the 2700 block of 7th Street at 10:44 p.m.
Firefighters found 12 patients — three dead adult males and nine others taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
At 10:44 pm, @lbfirefighters responded to shooting at a residence on the 2700 block of 7th Street. An MCI was declared with a total of 12 patients. 3 confirmed fatalities (adult males) 9 patients transported to local area hospitals. 5 immediate & 4 delayed. PIO onscene. pic.twitter.com/k8txxNqZfL
— Long Beach Fire (CA) (@LBFD) October 30, 2019
According to police, two hooded suspects opened fire at what neighbors said was a Halloween party taking place at the home.
The suspects were still at large.
This story is developing.
