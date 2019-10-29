CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A dozen people were shot at a home in Long Beach Tuesday night.

According to the Long Beach Fire Department, fire crews responded to a shooting at a home in the 2700 block of 7th Street at 10:44 p.m.

Firefighters found 12 patients — three dead adult males and nine others taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

According to police, two hooded suspects opened fire at what neighbors said was a Halloween party taking place at the home.

The suspects were still at large.

This story is developing.

 

