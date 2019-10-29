LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Celebrities in Los Angeles took to social media to express their gratitude for fire crews and share their experiences of evacuating as the Getty Fire raged through the hills.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and former First Lady of California Maria Shriver, and actress Kate Beckinsale were among the thousands ordered to evacuate their homes Monday morning.
James tweeted out, “I [pray] for all the families in the area that could be affected by these [fires] now! Please get to safety ASAP”
At practice Tuesday, James spoke about evacuating saying, “Just challenging at that hour getting my family, getting my kids and everybody, having to evacuate at such a rapid rate.”
“You don’t really have much time to think about what you can get or what you can do, you just got to get out,” he said.
Other celebrities including Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram to document the ordeal.
Beckinsale shared a photo of the flames saying that neighbors helped her evacuate in the middle of the night with her four animals.
We are safe. Thank you so much to everyone who checked in. Sending love and hope to everyone else who walked out of their house at 3 am to this, love and admiration to the @losangelesfiredepartment and most of all to David and Dorothy who didn’t need to remember in the middle of the night that I can’t drive but did. And to everyone who has offered me a place to stay despite my rolling with four animals including an epileptic cat. Angel people . So grateful x
Former First Lady of California Maria Shriver Tuesday shared on Instagram that she was still under mandatory evacuations.
In a caption, she wrote in part:
“Just because you don’t see active fire right now, doesn’t mean it might not happen tonight when the wind picks up.”
For many like myself, mandatory evacuations are still in effect with high winds expected tonight. To all of our first responders, thank you for staying on this, we are heeding your advice and staying safe! Remember, just because you don’t see active fire right now, doesn’t mean it might not happen tonight when the wind picks up. @mayorofla says the fire is not down and done. I’m continuing my prayers for the safety of all, and for the hard work of all the first responders! #GettyFire
Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger confirmed that he and his family were also evacuated early Monday morning and advised others to do the same.
“Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians,” he wrote.
