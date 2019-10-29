



— Celebrities in Los Angeles took to social media to express their gratitude for fire crews and share their experiences of evacuating as the Getty Fire raged through the hills.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and former First Lady of California Maria Shriver, and actress Kate Beckinsale were among the thousands ordered to evacuate their homes Monday morning.

James tweeted out, “I [pray] for all the families in the area that could be affected by these [fires] now! Please get to safety ASAP”

I 🙏🏾 for all the families in the area that could be affected by these 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

At practice Tuesday, James spoke about evacuating saying, “Just challenging at that hour getting my family, getting my kids and everybody, having to evacuate at such a rapid rate.”

“You don’t really have much time to think about what you can get or what you can do, you just got to get out,” he said.

Other celebrities including Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram to document the ordeal.

Beckinsale shared a photo of the flames saying that neighbors helped her evacuate in the middle of the night with her four animals.

Former First Lady of California Maria Shriver Tuesday shared on Instagram that she was still under mandatory evacuations.

In a caption, she wrote in part:

“Just because you don’t see active fire right now, doesn’t mean it might not happen tonight when the wind picks up.”

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger confirmed that he and his family were also evacuated early Monday morning and advised others to do the same.

“Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians,” he wrote.