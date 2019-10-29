(CBS Local)– Jane Seymour has many great stories to tell from her legendary acting career.

While she loves reminiscing about her roles in films like “Weddings Crashers” and shows like “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” she loves her current gig alongside Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin on Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method.” Seymour’s character Madeline gets to spend a ton of time on screen with Arkin’s chracter Norman.

“It’s a very well-oiled machine, Chuck [Lorre] has the best people around him,” said Seymour in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Alan [Arkin] got all nervous about doing a love scene with me… the cutest thing was he asked to come have brunch with his wife Suzanne. He wanted to feel comfortable with me because he had to kiss me. I just thought it was so charming. I’m watching them just thinking this is magic.”

It’s been almost 15 years since Seymour introduced herself to a whole new comedic audience with “Wedding Crashers.” The actor will never forget her time with Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn.

“I had never done comedy before, but I think I should have been a comedian all along,” said Seymour. “I don’t look like a comedian, so I wasn’t allowed to be a comedian. I read the script and thought it was the funniest thing I ever read. I had just finished Dr. Quinn and they were meeting every woman my age and every major star you ever heard of. It was hugely competitive and I had no idea. Vince Vaughn was teasing Owen Wilson the whole time and he said are you ready to see more of Seymour and I said Vince do you think that’s really the first time I’ve heard that.”

Off the screen, Seymour is someone that is big into the arts. She does water color painting and visits museums all of the world. She also has had great relationships with artists like Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.

“I met them on Dr. Quinn and we immediately hit it off,” said Seymour. “I also made friends with June. They became very close friends and we would stay with them in Jamaica and Hendersonville and when we had twins, they insisted that they be the godparents. Johnny and June, it was just magic.”