LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Lakers superstar LeBron James made it a Taco Tuesday to remember for Los Angeles firefighters for the efforts on the Getty Fire by sending them a taco truck.
James was thanked by Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday after sending a taco truck to feed LAFD firefighters, first responders, and partner agencies working on the Getty Fire.
Thank you, @KingJames, for generously sending a taco truck to support our @LAFD firefighters, first responders, and partner agencies working to fight the #GettyFire. pic.twitter.com/rgTSMgWXLU
— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) October 29, 2019
James, who frequently celebrates “Taco Tuesdays”, says he wants to trademark the name.
The gesture followed a donation of $500,000 from actor John Cena to go towards the California Fire Fund and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.
