LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Lakers superstar LeBron James made it a Taco Tuesday to remember for Los Angeles firefighters for the efforts on the Getty Fire by sending them a taco truck.

James was thanked by Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday after sending a taco truck to feed LAFD firefighters, first responders, and partner agencies working on the Getty Fire.

James, who frequently celebrates “Taco Tuesdays”, says he wants to trademark the name.

The gesture followed a donation of $500,000 from actor John Cena to go towards the California Fire Fund and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

