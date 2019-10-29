



The latest blockbuster exhibition at the Reagan Library features the unearthed lost antiquities from two ancient bustling cities of Egypt that were buried for centuries in the Mediterranean Sea. Experience more than 200 of these authentic artifacts, including three colossal 16-foot sculptures of a pharaoh, a queen, and a god. Other objects on display include precious gold coins and jewelry, bronze vessels, objects inscribed in the ancient Egyptian or Greek languages, and statues from the sunken and forgotten ancient cities of Thonis-Heracleion and Canopus.

Going on now through April 12, 2020! Details and tickets at ReaganLibrary.com/lostcities.