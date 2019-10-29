LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt Monday, just one day after the team failed to score more than 20 points for the sixth time in seven games.

“This is not an easy decision and definitely not one that I take lightly,” coach Anthony Lynn said. “You win as a team, and you lose as a team. It’s never about just one person. At the end of the day, however, I simply felt a change was needed at this time.”

The Chargers were 23rd in scoring in the NFL, averaging 19.6 points per game, and their running game ranked 28th, averaging 69.5 yards.

In Sunday’s 17-16 victory over the Chicago Bears, the Chargers rushed for 36 yards on 12 carries, the fourth consecutive game they have rushed for 39 yards or less.

Whisenhunt was in the fourth season of his second stint as Chargers offensive coordinator, rejoining the team in 2016, one year before Lynn became the coach. Whisenhunt was also the Chargers offensive coordinator in 2013, before becoming coach of the Tennessee Titans.

He was also the coach for the Arizona Cardinals from 2007-12, guiding the team to Super Bowl XLIII in the 2008 season.

No replacement has been named.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)