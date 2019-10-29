



Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 10/29 at 8 a.m.

Crews Battle Stubborn 658-Acre Getty Fire; Evacuation Orders To Remain Through Wednesday

Firefighters continued Tuesday to battle a wildfire which broke out on the west side of the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass and has so far scorched 658 acres and destroyed several homes, with mandatory evacuation orders set to remain in place through at least Wednesday morning for thousands of people as more powerful Santa Ana winds are slated to hit the region.

205K SoCal Edison Customers Could See Power Shutoffs Wednesday

Southern California Edison warned it could shut off power to 205,000 customers Wednesday and Thursday as the most powerful Santa Ana wind event of the season is expected to descend on the region.

New LAX Rideshare Policy Goes Into Effect Tuesday; No More Terminal Pickups

A new rideshare policy at Los Angeles International Airport that prevents travelers from being picked up directly outside of their terminal took effect Tuesday.

Local Weather

Red flag warnings take effect Tuesday at 11 p.m. and remain in effect through Thursday. This could be the strongest Santa Ana event the Southland has seen this season.