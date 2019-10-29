



Professional wrestler turned actor, John Cena posted a video to his Twitter account Monday calling attention first responders for their heroism and work fighting fires in California. He went on to pledge a $500,000 donation to an organization that aids those first responders, calling on Paramount Studios to choose the charity.

Paramount, the studio responsible for John’s upcoming movie, chose the California Fire Fund and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation to split the donation.

I’m asking that today on #FirstRespondersDay we do everything we can to help those who risk their lives to protect us all. pic.twitter.com/aJOmO4hkCw — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 28, 2019

“As you may know, I have a movie coming out called ‘Playing With Fire’ in theaters on Nov. 8. It’s a wonderful comedy I think the whole family will enjoy, and it showcases a group of people that I believe are heroes — first responders,” he said in the video. “You also know that right now California is in dire straits. It is burning. It is under siege from massive wildfires statewide, which means our first responders are working around-the-clock, and they need our help.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, crews were still battling the 656-acre Getty Fire which broke out early Monday morning. 1165 firefighters are working to increase containment of the blaze which destroyed twelve homes and left another five damaged.

Cena went on to wish everyone affected by the fires good luck and to again express his admiration for the firefighters.

“In times like this, when people are giving their lives and working around-the-clock, what they need from us is resources,” he said. “This is the right thing to do and I’m doing my part to help the cause. I wish everyone the best of luck. Please stay safe and you are our heroes.”