



– One person was wounded and a second person was in custody following a shootout outside a North Hollywood supermarket Monday morning.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Royal Fresh located at 12811 Sherman Way just after 8 a.m.

Los Angeles police Capt. McNeill Gardner described a “gun battle” breaking out between the suspect and victim while both Royal Fresh and a Dollar Tree next door were open, with customers inside.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries and is expected to survive. A suspect was detained at the scene. No one else was hurt.

Police did not confirm exactly what led up to the shooting, although an officer on scene told CBS2 a robbery may have caused it.

The entire shopping center was blocked off and both stores were expected to remain closed for several hours while detectives investigated.