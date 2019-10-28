Comments
NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – One person was wounded and a second person was in custody following a shootout outside a North Hollywood supermarket Monday morning.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Royal Fresh located at 12811 Sherman Way just after 8 a.m.
Los Angeles police Capt. McNeill Gardner described a “gun battle” breaking out between the suspect and victim while both Royal Fresh and a Dollar Tree next door were open, with customers inside.
The victim was rushed to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries and is expected to survive. A suspect was detained at the scene. No one else was hurt.
Police did not confirm exactly what led up to the shooting, although an officer on scene told CBS2 a robbery may have caused it.
The entire shopping center was blocked off and both stores were expected to remain closed for several hours while detectives investigated.
