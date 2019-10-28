LIVE:618-Acre Wildfire Erupts Off 405 Freeway In Sepulveda Pass, Thousands Evacuate
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Lancaster School District, New Vista Middle School, Phone Sex Hotline, Suicide Prevention Hotline

LANCASTER (CBSLA) — An unexpected phone number apparently ended up on the back of student identification badges at a Lancaster middle school.

A parent from New Vista Middle School posted a photo to social media of what she said was her child’s badge. On the back is a list of emergency and resource numbers, including the number for police and tip lines for crime and bullying.

But the number for the 24-hour suicide prevention line is actually the number of a phone sex line.

An after-hours message left with the Lancaster School District was not immediately returned.

Comments