LANCASTER (CBSLA) — An unexpected phone number apparently ended up on the back of student identification badges at a Lancaster middle school.
A parent from New Vista Middle School posted a photo to social media of what she said was her child’s badge. On the back is a list of emergency and resource numbers, including the number for police and tip lines for crime and bullying.
But the number for the 24-hour suicide prevention line is actually the number of a phone sex line.
An after-hours message left with the Lancaster School District was not immediately returned.
