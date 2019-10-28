



— Police in Orange County are searching for two men who they say killed one man and assaulted another this weekend.

According to Irvine police, two armed men entered a residence on Bayleaf Lane and shot one man multiple times and injured another. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the man suffering from multiple gunshots died. He has been identified as 20-year-old Raymond Alcala.

The other man sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspects intended to rob the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Irvine Police Department’s tip line at 949-724-7394.