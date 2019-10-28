



– An alleged gang member was injured during a shootout outside of a North Hollywood supermarket Monday morning.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Royal Fresh located at 12811 Sherman Way just after 8 a.m.

According to police, the gun battle broke out between the owner of the supermarket and Armenian gang members who had been trying to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars from the owner for weeks.

The gang was said to have tagged the store overnight and returned in the morning, at which point the owner was called to the store.

According to an LAPD statement, “detectives had been investigating an extortion plot at the location for the past week. Graffiti was discovered on the outside wall of the business that stated, “Pay me $100,000.00.”

“Unbeknownst to the suspects, the store owner was at the store (this morning). He was armed and a shooting transpired at that point,” Preciado said. “To our knowledge, only one suspect was shot.”

Police said the owner shot one of the suspects which hit, hitting him in the arm and grazing his head.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and placed in police custody. He was expected to be OK.

Police were searching for three other suspects said to possibly be in a white Audi.

Dozens of shots were said to be fired while both Royal Fresh and a Dollar Tree next door were open with customers inside.

The entire shopping center was blocked off and both stores were expected to remain closed for several hours while detectives investigated.

According to authorities, the owner was not facing any charges as they believed the shooting was in self-defense.