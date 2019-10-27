SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — The Tick fire, a wildfire burning in the Santa Clarita area, was 55 percent contained as of Sunday.

At its height, nearly 50,000 residents were ordered to evacuate. They have since been allowed back home as Santa Ana winds started to subside.

The fire erupted Thursday, and has destroyed 18 structures, and damaged 16 other structures. Most evacuations have been lifted.

On Saturday night, residents got the greenlight to go home.

“I’m not exactly worried too much about another evacuation because there is not a lot left to burn,” said Joe Bryant, a resident.

The fire did destroy one home on the street.

The homeowner told CBS Los Angeles that he was upset because he had repeatedly emailed the city for two years, requesting that they clear the city owned property of dense brush that was behind

his home.