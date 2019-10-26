



— The San Bernardino police chief has terminated an officer after a deadly shooting in 2018 that was captured on body-worn camera.

“Upon completion of our internal investigation and review process, we’ve concluded that one of our officers’ decision making did not meet the standards held by our department or the community we serve,” Eric McBride, interim police chief, said in a YouTube video posted Friday. “As a result, he no longer works for the San Bernardino Police Department.”

The fatal shooting happened Sept. 28, 2018 after two officers responded to a call of a man suspected of threatening family members with a handgun.

Police said the man, identified as Richard Sanchez, put down the firearm when officers arrived but then started walking toward them with his hands up. Sanchez failed to stop walking toward the officers after being told to, and that was when Officer Brandon Gaddie opened fire.

Gaddie shot Sanchez, who was unarmed, five times. Sanchez died at the hospital from his wounds.

McBride said Gaddie’s partner has since returned to full duty.

The fatal shooting remains under review by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether the use of force was lawful.