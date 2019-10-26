Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of the Mini Cooper that struck and severely injured a bicyclist in Silver Lake Friday night.
The collision, which was caught on home security video, shows a red, possible early model Mini Cooper with a white roof, colliding head-on with a man riding his bike in the middle of the 3000 block of Berkeley Avenue. The collision occurred around 11:45 p.m.
The driver failed to stop, render aid, or identify themselves, according to police.
The bicyclist sustained severe injuries and is in stable condition at a local hospital.
