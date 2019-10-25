LIVE UPDATES | WEATHER CONDITIONS
SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — The 3,950-acre Tick Fire has been burning in the Santa Clarita community of Canyon Country since Thursday, forcing tens of thousands of people from their homes.
Here are the latest closures and evacuations.
Mandatory Evacuations:
– South of 14 Freeway
– East of Rolling Hills Avenue
– North of Placerita Canyon Road
– West of Agua Dulce Canyon Road
— All of Sand Canyon from the 14 Freeway to Placerita Canyon Road
Voluntary Evacuations:
— Fair Oaks
Road Closures:
– The 14 Freeway is closed in both directions from Sand Canyon Rd to Agua Dulce Canyon Rd.
– Sierra Highway is also closed in both directions from Golden Valley to Davenport Road
— Bouquet Canyon Road
— Vasquez Canyon Road
— Sierra Canyon Road
— Soledad Canyon Road
— Lost Canyon Road
— Shadow Pines Road
Evacuation Centers:
— College of the Canyons at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd.
— For animals: Castaic Animal Care Center at 31044 N. Charlie Canyon Rd.
