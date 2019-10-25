



— Attorneys for Freshman Democratic Rep. Katie Hill Thursday threatened legal action against a British tabloid for posting what it claims are nude photos of the congresswoman.

British tabloid, Daily Mail, published nude photos of the Simi Valley congresswoman, showing what they described as a “Nazi-era iron cross.”

The photos also show her allegedly holding a bong and kissing a young female aid, who the tabloid identified as 24-year-old Morgan Desjardins of Santa Clarita.

Desjardins was said to have once worked on Hill’s campaign and had allegedly admitted to having a three-way relationship with the congresswoman and her husband.

Hill had blamed her soon-to-be ex-husband for the leaked photos and released a statement Tuesday that read in part:

“The fact is, I am going through a divorce from an abusive husband who seems determined to try to humiliate me. I am disgusted that my opponents would seek to exploit such a private matter for political gain.”

Hill called for an investigation into how the photos were made public, and now the U.S. Capitol Police are said to be investigating.

Earlier this week, a conservative blog claimed Hill was in a sexual relationship with her legislative director — which is not allowed under House ethic rules — but there was no evidence of the alleged relationship, and Hill said the charges against her were false and politically motivated.

“It’s under investigation by the Ethics Committee, and if it uncovers misconduct, she’s got a problem,” said Claremont Mckenna College professor Jack Pitney.

The scandalous photos that were shared through the week were not missed by voters in Hill’s district.

“I guess your private life is different than your business life,” said one woman.

Hill had yet to comment on the photos.