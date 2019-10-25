



— As multiple wildfires ravaged the Southland , health officials warned the public of the impact fires of this magnitude might have on one’s health.

A number of brush fires broke out Thursday across the Southland, prompting thousands of people to flee their homes.

Victor Waters with Dignity Health Hospital warned of the health hazards associated with the smoke caused by these fires.

“Smoke inhalation is a big issue when we have to deal with the aftereffect,” said Waters. “Anyone who has asthma, or pulmonary, or lung issues, they’re particularly vulnerable to smoke inhalation and smoke.”

Waters warned that even when smoke is not visible, problems breathing could occur.

“Then there are just allergic problems…allergic reactions,” he said.

Some of the symptoms of these allergies were said to include teary eyes, coughing, itchy skin, dizziness.

According to Waters, people should:

Avoid smoke as much as possible

Be in an enclosed area, preferably with air conditioning

Wear a mask if it is necessary to go outside

People that are at risk of inhalation injuries, such as asthma or lung disease, should be especially cautious of protecting their lungs by wearing a mask.