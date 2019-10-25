LAKEVIEW TERRACE (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police are looking for a driver who hit two horseback riders on Foothill Boulevard Friday evening before fleeing the scene on foot.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a vehicle struck two horseback riders in the 10200 block of Foothill Boulevard around 9:40 p.m. The two people were taken to a local trauma center in critical condition by firefighter-paramedics. The fire department said the two horses died from their injuries.

There was no immediate description of the driver.