BREAKING:Fast-Burning Tick Fire Near Santa Clarita Burns Over 5,000 Acres, Mandatory Evacuations Issued
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A number of Southern California school districts have announced they would be cancelling classes Friday due to the ongoing fire threat, planned power outages and poor air quality.

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles Unified School District

  • ALL San Fernando Valley schools
  • Community Elementary
  • Roscomare Road Elementary
  • Topanga Elementary Charter
  • Valley View Elementary
  • Wonderland Avenue Elementary
  • Elementary Day School

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District

  • Malibu Elementary School
  • Malibu Middle School
  • Malibu High School
  • Webster Elementary School

Castaic Union School District

  • ALL schools closed

Hart School District — Santa Clarita

  • ALL schools closed

Newhall School District — Santa Clarita

  • ALL schools closed

Saugu School District — Santa Clarita

  • ALL schools closed

Sulphur Springs Union School District — Santa Clarita

  • ALL schools closed

Primetime Preschool in Santa Clarita will also be closed.

Ventura County

Fillmore Unified School District

  • ALL schools closed

Mupu School District 

  • ALL schools closed
