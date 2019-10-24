Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A number of Southern California school districts have announced they would be cancelling classes Friday due to the ongoing fire threat, planned power outages and poor air quality.
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles Unified School District
- ALL San Fernando Valley schools
- Community Elementary
- Roscomare Road Elementary
- Topanga Elementary Charter
- Valley View Elementary
- Wonderland Avenue Elementary
- Elementary Day School
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District
- Malibu Elementary School
- Malibu Middle School
- Malibu High School
- Webster Elementary School
Castaic Union School District
- ALL schools closed
Hart School District — Santa Clarita
- ALL schools closed
Newhall School District — Santa Clarita
- ALL schools closed
Saugu School District — Santa Clarita
- ALL schools closed
Sulphur Springs Union School District — Santa Clarita
- ALL schools closed
Primetime Preschool in Santa Clarita will also be closed.
Ventura County
Fillmore Unified School District
- ALL schools closed
Mupu School District
- ALL schools closed
