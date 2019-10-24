CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Old Waterman Fire, San Bernardino, Vegetation Fire, Wind-Driven Fire

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — National Forest Service firefighters were on scene early Thursday morning as a vegetation fire broke out along Highway 18 near Old Waterman Canyon Road.

The wind-driven fire had burned approximately 30 acres with zero containment.

County firefighters were responding with two bulldozers, multiple hand crews, four fire engines and two chief officers. Strike teams had been requested to defend vulnerable structures in the area of Mariposa Drive and David Way.

Comments