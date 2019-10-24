SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — National Forest Service firefighters were on scene early Thursday morning as a vegetation fire broke out along Highway 18 near Old Waterman Canyon Road.
The wind-driven fire had burned approximately 30 acres with zero containment.
County firefighters were responding with two bulldozers, multiple hand crews, four fire engines and two chief officers. Strike teams had been requested to defend vulnerable structures in the area of Mariposa Drive and David Way.
#OldWaterFire Update:
– Est. 20-30 acres, 0% containment
– Structure protection is in place for 20-30 homes in the Mariposa Dr/David Way area of north San Bernardino
– Hwy 18 is closed b/w 40th St. in San Bernardino and Hwy 138 in Crestline
– Cause is under investigation
— San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) October 24, 2019
