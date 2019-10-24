BREAKING:Vegetation Fire Explodes To 75 Acres In San Bernardino National Forest, Mandatory Evacuations Issued
We asked CBSLA Sports Director Jim Hill for his predictions for four of the biggest NFL games in week 8. Here’s the breakdown:

LOS ANGELES RAMS over CINCINNATI BENGALS
Sunday 10/27 10:00am
“It looks like the Rams are starting to get their game.”

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS over CHICAGO BEARS
Sunday 10/27 10:00am
“In Chicago? Poor Chargers.”

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS over PANTHERS
Sunday 10/27 1:05pm
“No Cam Newton, so I’m going with the unbeaten 49ers.”

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS over GREEN BAY PACKERS
Sunday 10/27 5:20pm
“IN Kansas City? Monday night? Hmmm…”

