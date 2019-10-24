Comments
We asked CBSLA Sports Director Jim Hill for his predictions for four of the biggest NFL games in week 8. Here’s the breakdown:
LOS ANGELES RAMS over CINCINNATI BENGALS
Sunday 10/27 10:00am
“It looks like the Rams are starting to get their game.”
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS over CHICAGO BEARS
Sunday 10/27 10:00am
“In Chicago? Poor Chargers.”
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS over PANTHERS
Sunday 10/27 1:05pm
“No Cam Newton, so I’m going with the unbeaten 49ers.”
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS over GREEN BAY PACKERS
Sunday 10/27 5:20pm
“IN Kansas City? Monday night? Hmmm…”
