STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – An apparent standoff followed a shooting involving Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in a residential neighborhood of Studio City Thursday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 11500 block of Dona Teresa Drive sometime before 7:30 a.m. Deputies then surrounded a home where the suspect was believed to be inside. It’s unclear if the person was armed.
As of 8:30 a.m., the scene was still active. No deputies were hurt. K9 units and sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau deputies were responding.
Details were not immediately released. It’s unclear what lead up to the shooting or whether a suspect had been wounded or arrested.
