Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 10/24 at 8 a.m.

75-Acre Vegetation Fire Erupts In San Bernardino National Forest, Mandatory Evacuations Ordered

A wind-driven vegetation fire broke out in the San Bernardino National Forest early Thursday morning, scorching about 75 acres in the hills above San Bernardino and forcing dozens of residents to flee their homes.

Car Crash Sparks Brush Fire Near 241 Freeway In Irvine

A car crash sparked a brush fire near the 241 Freeway in Irvine early Thursday morning.

SoCal Edison Begins Shutting Off Power To Thousands In Ventura, San Bernardino Counties

Power was shut off to thousands of residents across the Southland Thursday morning, with tens of thousands more warned to be prepared for the possibility of more planned power outages as another Santa Ana wind event hit the area.

Local Weather

High temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity prompt red flag warnings for much of the Southland Thursday with extreme fire danger. A high of 96 for the beaches, 92 for the valleys.