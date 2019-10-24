



– A car crash sparked a brush fire near the 241 Freeway in Irvine early Thursday morning.

The 5-acre blaze broke out before 3:40 a.m. off Santiago Canyon Road, just south of the 241 Freeway interchange. According to California Highway Patrol’s incident information page, it appears to have started after a car slammed into a pole and caught fire. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the wreck.

Santiago Canyon Road was shut down between the 241 Freeway south to Loma Ridge Road. No structures were threatened and there was no word of any evacuations.

The Orange County Fire Authority was battling the blaze with ground crews and water-dropping helicopters. OCFA said that crews were making good progress on the blaze.

It’s unclear exactly how the car fire spread to the brush.

The entire Southland Thursday is expected to see critical fire conditions caused by gusty Santa Ana winds. A 100-acre vegetation fire also broke out Thursday morning in the San Bernardino National Forest.