EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) – A brush fire erupted in Eagle Rock Thursday afternoon amid wind and heat advisories throughout Los Angeles County.
The approximately 1-acre fire burned brush near the 1800 block of west Yosemite and Rosemary Drive.
There were no evacuations immediately ordered.
According to the Los Angeles Unified School District, students and staff were sheltered in place at Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School.
No structures were said to be threatened.
