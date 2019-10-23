COMPTON (CBSLA) — The president of the Compton Unified School District says an investigation will be launched into racial vandalism at a Compton elementary school.

Staff arrived at Longfellow Elementary Wednesday morning to see “KKK” and swastikas on walls at the school. They immediately covered the vandalism and contacted school police.

It was a disturbing scene for many, including Compton Unified School District President Micah Ali.

“I have been in Compton my entire life and I’ve never experienced such a heinous act,” Ali said.

“Violence is what I’m calling this. Racial threats against folks of any color, sexual orientation: it’s not gonna be tolerated,” he continued. “We are gonna get down to the bottom of it. We are gonna investigate vociferously — and hopefully bring these folks to justice.”

Parents agree, and wanted to send a message to those responsible.

“This is a black community [a] Hispanic community. I don’t see why they even come over and do something like that,” one parent said, adding: “If you are watching this right now, I would just say you should just get a life, get a job and figure out something better to do with your time instead of being racist.”

“I’m just really shocked. I mean, I just really just kind of at a loss for words right about now,” another woman added.

Staff said they are using the vandalism as a teaching moment for children attending the school.